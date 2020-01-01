 Loading…
Hybrid

Banana Punch Wax 1g

by CBDiscovery

About this product

About this strain

Banana Punch

Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

Banana Punch is an evenly balanced hybrid strain. It is made by crossing Banana OG and Purple Punch. Banana Punch is known for its unique tropical terpene profile, which gives it a distinct smell of ripe bananas with just a hint of fruity spice. When it comes to flavor, Banana Puch has hazey notes of berries, freshly cut pinapple and of course, bananas. Banana Punch is generally regarded as a heavy strain that delivers long-lasting and tranquil effects from head to toe. New users should know that the high from Banana Punch tends to be a bit of a creeper as it slowly induces a full body high. Bred by Symbiotic Genetics, Banana Punch nugs are cakey and typically have a heavy layer of trichomes with vibrant colors that range from purple to orange.

About this brand

CBDiscovery was created with the purpose of commercially growing recreational Cannabis and the wholesale production of Cannabis infused products. The proprietary process created by CBDiscovery’s team of highly experienced growers allows the production of high-grade, organic Cannabis on a consistent basis. The process uses protein based fertilizers mixed into a proprietary soil mix allowing the plants to uptake nutrients and water as needed, thus eliminating the need for a cleaning flush and allows the Cannabis plant to reach its full potential in flavor and aroma. CBDiscovery holds the quality of our product to the highest standard. Like a fine wine, customers will be able to distinguish between the many different strains offered based solely upon the taste and smell. After the raw flower is harvested, the excess leaf and stem are used with a proprietary extraction process developed by CBDiscovery’s Lab Director/Chemist to turn flower waste into pure Cannabis oil while keeping the strain specific taste and smell. The oil can be sold in its raw form or used to create a wide array of Cannabis infused products.