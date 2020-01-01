CBDiscovery was created with the purpose of commercially growing recreational Cannabis and the wholesale production of Cannabis infused products. The proprietary process created by CBDiscovery’s team of highly experienced growers allows the production of high-grade, organic Cannabis on a consistent basis. The process uses protein based fertilizers mixed into a proprietary soil mix allowing the plants to uptake nutrients and water as needed, thus eliminating the need for a cleaning flush and allows the Cannabis plant to reach its full potential in flavor and aroma. CBDiscovery holds the quality of our product to the highest standard. Like a fine wine, customers will be able to distinguish between the many different strains offered based solely upon the taste and smell. After the raw flower is harvested, the excess leaf and stem are used with a proprietary extraction process developed by CBDiscovery’s Lab Director/Chemist to turn flower waste into pure Cannabis oil while keeping the strain specific taste and smell. The oil can be sold in its raw form or used to create a wide array of Cannabis infused products.