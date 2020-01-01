 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  Northern Wreck BHO 1g

Northern Wreck BHO 1g

by CBDiscovery

Northern Wreck BHO 1g

About this strain

Northern Wreck

Northern Wreck

Northern Wreck is an indica-dominant strain that combines the dizzying strength of Northern Lights with the complex cerebral sensations of Trainwreck. Get to a comfortable place, because Northern Wreck will leave you melting under the force of its euphoria. With its heavy yields and fast flowering cycle, Northern Wreck is a blessing to commercial growers looking to harvest a lot of product quickly.

About this brand

CBDiscovery was created with the purpose of commercially growing recreational Cannabis and the wholesale production of Cannabis infused products. The proprietary process created by CBDiscovery’s team of highly experienced growers allows the production of high-grade, organic Cannabis on a consistent basis. The process uses protein based fertilizers mixed into a proprietary soil mix allowing the plants to uptake nutrients and water as needed, thus eliminating the need for a cleaning flush and allows the Cannabis plant to reach its full potential in flavor and aroma. CBDiscovery holds the quality of our product to the highest standard. Like a fine wine, customers will be able to distinguish between the many different strains offered based solely upon the taste and smell. After the raw flower is harvested, the excess leaf and stem are used with a proprietary extraction process developed by CBDiscovery’s Lab Director/Chemist to turn flower waste into pure Cannabis oil while keeping the strain specific taste and smell. The oil can be sold in its raw form or used to create a wide array of Cannabis infused products.