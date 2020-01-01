Corleone Kush The Don Cut Sunrock Shatter 1g
by verano
1 gram
$50.00
Pickup 19.5 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Be the first to review this product.
OG Cookies is a cross of two big strains: OG Kush and GSC (aka Cookies, or Girl Scout Cookies). OG Cookies combines OG Kush’s lemon, pine, and fuel notes with GSC’s savory complexity. OG Cookies is strong—often containing 20% or more THC and very little CBD, although there is a high-CBD variety. This indica-dominant strain is best suited for leisure hours. Popular in the Northwest, OG Cookies comes as grams, eighth-ounces, prerolls, and extracts. The decade-old cultivar can be grown indoors and outside, requiring a moderate skill level to produce consistently potent, fragrant, and ample yields.