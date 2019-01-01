 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
CBD Bath Bomb - Rise (Eucalyptus)

by cbdMD

$9.99MSRP

About this product

Made with 100% organic CBD and pure therapeutic grade essential oils, our Bath Bomb Signature Collection revitalizes and relaxes while providing a luxury experience with every soak. Each bath bomb contains 100mg of premium CBD with absolutely no artificial dyes or preservatives. Our coloring is all-natural, non-staining, and absorption-safe, allowing you to enjoy the CBD experience any time of the day or night. -100% pure therapeutic grade Eucalyptus essential oil and aromatics -100mg USA Grade-A premium CBD (Cannabidiol) per bath bomb -Full-spectrum cannabinoid extract containing CBG, CBDV, etc. -Other beneficial molecules, essential oils, terpenes, and amino acids -100% organic, USA grown/ processed, non-gmo, gluten free, and vegan

About this brand

Our primary goal has always been to consistently deliver the absolute highest quality CBD in the industry. When extracting CBD from hemp, there are many different extraction methods available. Having invested in the industry’s most sophisticated machinery and equipment, our pharmaceutical grade laboratory is able to produce the absolute purest CBD available. Using low temperature for safe and gentle extraction, we’re able to save the other cannabinoids, terpenoids, vitamins, and various other compounds that make our CBD oil so coveted. Our CBD undergoes rigorous testing throughout the entire extraction and purification process to ensure nothing but the highest quality CBD oil every batch. Our products further undergo additional and extensive, independent third-party lab testing so we can confidently guarantee our products are pure and safe. We pride ourselves on being fully transparent and welcome you to view the independent third-party testing results.