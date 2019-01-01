 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
CBD Freeze Pain Relief 3oz Roller 300mg

by cbdMD

$29.99MSRP

cbdMD Freeze Pain Relief Gel is the preferred topical for professional and recreational athletes across the United States. Strong enough for the most rigorous competitors yet formulated for a variety of skin types, it's endorsed by nursing homes, on-the-go parents, and individuals suffering from chronic pain alike. With our proprietary ingredient mix, CBD Freeze is specifically crafted for alleviating joint pain, stiffness and muscular tenderness. Product comes in two convenient options for users--a travel friendly, fast-acting roll-on applicator, or a squeeze-tube form for dispensing control and optional massaging application if desired. Both provide non-greasy, deep skin absorption and only contain premium grade CBD extracts from 100% organic, domestically grown and processed, non-GMO hemp. -300mg USA Grade-A premium CBD (Cannabidiol) per serving -Full-spectrum cannabinoid extract containing CBG, CBDV, etc. -Other beneficial molecules, essential oils, terpenes, and amino acids -100% organic, USA grown/ processed, non-gmo, gluten free, and vegan

Our primary goal has always been to consistently deliver the absolute highest quality CBD in the industry. When extracting CBD from hemp, there are many different extraction methods available. Having invested in the industry’s most sophisticated machinery and equipment, our pharmaceutical grade laboratory is able to produce the absolute purest CBD available. Using low temperature for safe and gentle extraction, we’re able to save the other cannabinoids, terpenoids, vitamins, and various other compounds that make our CBD oil so coveted. Our CBD undergoes rigorous testing throughout the entire extraction and purification process to ensure nothing but the highest quality CBD oil every batch. Our products further undergo additional and extensive, independent third-party lab testing so we can confidently guarantee our products are pure and safe. We pride ourselves on being fully transparent and welcome you to view the independent third-party testing results.