 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Hemp CBD edibles
  5. CBD Gummies 30 Count 300mg

CBD Gummies 30 Count 300mg

by cbdMD

Write a review
cbdMD Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Edibles CBD Gummies 30 Count 300mg
cbdMD Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Edibles CBD Gummies 30 Count 300mg

$29.99MSRP

Buy Here

About this product

Finally, sweet CBD relief for those wary of taking alternative forms. Our CBD Gummies are made with many of the same ingredients as our other products, including all-natural CBD from hemp plants grown right here in the U.S.A. By extracting and preserving pure CBD isolate, we are able to maintain an exact concentration of CBD in every batch. Not only are these CBD Gummies good for you, they taste great too! With a range of strengths and flavors, we’ve got the perfect dose of delicious CBD to satisfy your needs. From a midday snack to help boost your immune system to the perfect nightcap for a restful night’s sleep, our CBD Gummies make the sweetest combo of natural relief and tasty treat. Try it out today and taste just what we’re talking about! - 30 gummies of 10mg USA Grade-A premium CBD (Cannabidiol) - Broad-spectrum cannabinoid extract containing CBG, CBDV, etc. - Other beneficial molecules, essential oils, terpenes, and amino acids - 100% organic, USA-grown/processed, non-GMO, and gluten-free, and vegan

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

cbdMD Logo
Our primary goal has always been to consistently deliver the absolute highest quality CBD in the industry. When extracting CBD from hemp, there are many different extraction methods available. Having invested in the industry’s most sophisticated machinery and equipment, our pharmaceutical grade laboratory is able to produce the absolute purest CBD available. Using low temperature for safe and gentle extraction, we’re able to save the other cannabinoids, terpenoids, vitamins, and various other compounds that make our CBD oil so coveted. Our CBD undergoes rigorous testing throughout the entire extraction and purification process to ensure nothing but the highest quality CBD oil every batch. Our products further undergo additional and extensive, independent third-party lab testing so we can confidently guarantee our products are pure and safe. We pride ourselves on being fully transparent and welcome you to view the independent third-party testing results.