  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Hemp CBD topicals
  5. CBD Inflammation Formula 4oz Tub 1500mg

CBD Inflammation Formula 4oz Tub 1500mg

by cbdMD

$99.99MSRP

Buy Here

About this product

Enriched with high concentrations of CBD, Arnica, Vitamin B6, and MSM, cbdMD Inflammation Formula was designed with one goal in mind, recovery. Targeting inflammation caused by nerves, tendons, muscles and ligaments, every unique ingredient has a specific purpose: Arnica for white cell stimulation, Vitamin B6 to repair inflammatory and arthritic damage, and MSM for increased flexibility and absorption within cellular walls. Be proactive and help your body get back to its optimal performace as quickly as possible. Made with 100% USA grown and processed, non-GMO, organic hemp -1500mg USA Grade-A premium CBD (Cannabidiol) per serving -Full-spectrum cannabinoid extract containing CBG, CBDV, etc. -Arnica, B6, MSM, and other beneficial molecules, terpenes, and amino acids -100% organic, USA grown/ processed, non-gmo, gluten free, and vegan

About this brand

Our primary goal has always been to consistently deliver the absolute highest quality CBD in the industry. When extracting CBD from hemp, there are many different extraction methods available. Having invested in the industry’s most sophisticated machinery and equipment, our pharmaceutical grade laboratory is able to produce the absolute purest CBD available. Using low temperature for safe and gentle extraction, we’re able to save the other cannabinoids, terpenoids, vitamins, and various other compounds that make our CBD oil so coveted. Our CBD undergoes rigorous testing throughout the entire extraction and purification process to ensure nothing but the highest quality CBD oil every batch. Our products further undergo additional and extensive, independent third-party lab testing so we can confidently guarantee our products are pure and safe. We pride ourselves on being fully transparent and welcome you to view the independent third-party testing results.