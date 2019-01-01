 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
CBD Oil Capsules 60 count 3000mg

by cbdMD

$149.99MSRP

By removing all the guesswork, cbdMD Oil Capsules offer a quick and easy approach to CBD. Our CBD oil is extracted using an innovative, hybrid full-spectrum technique – this proprietary process creates a true full-plant cannabinoid extract without any risk of contamination from THC. It combines the elements of the purest crystalline CBD isolate with the plant’s other valuable cannabinoids, terpenes, amino acids, and essential oils needed to achieve the infamous “entourage effect”. Each CBD capsule contains an exact concentration making them one of the most efficient and effortless products we offer. We only use 100% organic hemp cultivated on our farm and fully processed at our lab. Our CBD is also non-gmo and gluten free. -60 capsules of 50mg USA Grade-A premium CBD (Cannabidiol) -Full-spectrum cannabinoid extract containing CBG, CBDV, etc. -Other beneficial molecules, essential oils, terpenes, and amino acids -100% organic, USA grown/ processed, non-gmo, and gluten free

About this brand

Our primary goal has always been to consistently deliver the absolute highest quality CBD in the industry. When extracting CBD from hemp, there are many different extraction methods available. Having invested in the industry’s most sophisticated machinery and equipment, our pharmaceutical grade laboratory is able to produce the absolute purest CBD available. Using low temperature for safe and gentle extraction, we’re able to save the other cannabinoids, terpenoids, vitamins, and various other compounds that make our CBD oil so coveted. Our CBD undergoes rigorous testing throughout the entire extraction and purification process to ensure nothing but the highest quality CBD oil every batch. Our products further undergo additional and extensive, independent third-party lab testing so we can confidently guarantee our products are pure and safe. We pride ourselves on being fully transparent and welcome you to view the independent third-party testing results.