  5. CBD Oil Tincture Drops 30mL Natural 3000mg

CBD Oil Tincture Drops 30mL Natural 3000mg

by cbdMD

cbdMD Oil Tincture Drops contain the highest premium cannabidiol currently legal in the United States. Our proprietary "hybrid full-spectrum" process produces the world's purest CBD while preserving the plant's other valuable cannabinoids, terpenes, amino acids, and essential oils necessary to ensure the highly sought after “entourage effect.” This innovative technique produces the industry's only true full-plant cannabinoid extract containing zero THC. We only use 100% organic hemp, grown and processed at our farms and facility in the United States. Gluten-free and vegan certified, our CBD oil tincture drops are also non-GMO. In addition to the natural flavor option, we offer a variety of all-natural, awarding winning flavors: mint, orange, and berry. Each variety provides just a hint of flavor to leave your taste buds satisfied. -100mg USA Grade-A premium CBD (Cannabidiol) per serving -Full-spectrum cannabinoid extract containing CBG, CBDV, etc. -Other beneficial molecules, essential oils, terpenes, and amino acids -100% organic, USA grown/ processed, non-gmo, gluten free, and vegan

Our primary goal has always been to consistently deliver the absolute highest quality CBD in the industry. When extracting CBD from hemp, there are many different extraction methods available. Having invested in the industry’s most sophisticated machinery and equipment, our pharmaceutical grade laboratory is able to produce the absolute purest CBD available. Using low temperature for safe and gentle extraction, we’re able to save the other cannabinoids, terpenoids, vitamins, and various other compounds that make our CBD oil so coveted. Our CBD undergoes rigorous testing throughout the entire extraction and purification process to ensure nothing but the highest quality CBD oil every batch. Our products further undergo additional and extensive, independent third-party lab testing so we can confidently guarantee our products are pure and safe. We pride ourselves on being fully transparent and welcome you to view the independent third-party testing results.