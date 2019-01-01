 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
by cbdMD

If you’re wondering what the best CBD oil for sleep is, look no further than CBD PM. Our natural sleep aid is a great alternative to the harsh side effects of other habit-forming sleeping pills. With 500 mg of CBD, 150 mg of melatonin, and a blend of herbal remedies, including chamomile, valerian root extract, passionflower, cascade hops, and lemon balm, our specially-formulated CBD PM blend is the perfect nighttime companion. When it comes to CBD and sleep, look no further than CBD PM. Take this product 30 minutes before bed and begin feeling the calming effects of the melatonin and the pain relieving abilities of CBD for sleep. If you’ve been struggling with falling and staying asleep, look to cbdMD to help alleviate your sleepless nights. You can rest assured that from now on, every night will be a good night with CBD PM. - 16.6 mg USA Grade-A premium CBD (Cannabidiol) per serving - 5 mg of melatonin and 250 mg of our proprietary sleep formula - Other beneficial cannabinoids, essential oils, terpenes, and amino acids - USA-grown/processed, non-GMO, gluten-free, and vegan

Our primary goal has always been to consistently deliver the absolute highest quality CBD in the industry. When extracting CBD from hemp, there are many different extraction methods available. Having invested in the industry’s most sophisticated machinery and equipment, our pharmaceutical grade laboratory is able to produce the absolute purest CBD available. Using low temperature for safe and gentle extraction, we’re able to save the other cannabinoids, terpenoids, vitamins, and various other compounds that make our CBD oil so coveted. Our CBD undergoes rigorous testing throughout the entire extraction and purification process to ensure nothing but the highest quality CBD oil every batch. Our products further undergo additional and extensive, independent third-party lab testing so we can confidently guarantee our products are pure and safe. We pride ourselves on being fully transparent and welcome you to view the independent third-party testing results.