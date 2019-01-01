 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
CBD Vape Oil 30mL Orange 1500mg

by cbdMD

$99.99MSRP

cbdMD Vape Oil was designed specifically with you in mind by combining all of the medicinal and healthy benefits of CBD oil in a convenient, vapable option. Vaping CBD oil allows for CBD to be absorbed by the lungs, into the bloodstream, and across the blood-brain barrier. Meaning that vaping CBD as opposed to oral ingestion allows the beneficial properties to bypass the first-pass effect, with as much as four times the amount of CBD being absorbed into the body at a much quicker rate - allowing for 50 to 60% of maximum bioavailability! The initial effects of vaping can usually be felt within a few minutes and generally wear off after a couple of hours. Don’t be concerned if you don’t notice immediate relief as it could take up to 2 weeks before desired results become consistent. Our CBD Vape Oil, like all of our products, comes from organically grown American hemp which is certified non-GMO, vegan, and gluten-free. Our premium cannabinoids are extracted using only the cleanest of methods - CO2 Full-Spectrum extraction - to ensure that every healthy property of the hemp plant is available to you. We combine our all-natural CBD Oil with a PG/VG combination, as opposed to MCT oil which can cause lung discomfort and pneumococcal pneumonia, to provide the purest vape on the market. Our CBD Vape Oil also comes in three convenient flavors: Mint, Orange, and Vanilla, available in 30mL and 60mL bottles with varying concentration. - 50mg of USA Grade-A Premium CBD (Cannabidiol) per serving - Hybrid Broad-Spectrum extraction ensures all vital plant properties are extracted including CBG, CBDV, essential oils, amino acids, terpenes, and other beneficial molecules - 100% organic, USA-grown/processed, non-GMO, and gluten-free, and vegan

Our primary goal has always been to consistently deliver the absolute highest quality CBD in the industry. When extracting CBD from hemp, there are many different extraction methods available. Having invested in the industry’s most sophisticated machinery and equipment, our pharmaceutical grade laboratory is able to produce the absolute purest CBD available. Using low temperature for safe and gentle extraction, we’re able to save the other cannabinoids, terpenoids, vitamins, and various other compounds that make our CBD oil so coveted. Our CBD undergoes rigorous testing throughout the entire extraction and purification process to ensure nothing but the highest quality CBD oil every batch. Our products further undergo additional and extensive, independent third-party lab testing so we can confidently guarantee our products are pure and safe. We pride ourselves on being fully transparent and welcome you to view the independent third-party testing results.