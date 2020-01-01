Pet Shampoo - 20mg
by purehempshop
No stores nearby
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Our CBD Balm is veterinary formulated with naturally-sourced CBD, combined with other ingredients including Olive Oil, Shea Butter, Beeswax, and MCT Oil. With our unique manufacturing process and close attention to detail, all Paw CBD products provide high-quality CBD that supports a better quality of life for your pets. CBD Balm topicals make it easy to provide the properties of CBD directly to problem areas to help your pet live a happier life. • U.S. premium cannabidiol (CBD) in every product batch • High-quality CBD manufacturing process for wholesome hemp properties • THC-free products sourced from hemp grown using organic farming methods • Third-party lab tested to ensure safety and effectiveness
Be the first to review this product.