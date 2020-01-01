 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
PAW CBD Dog Treats 30 Count Baked Cheese 150mg

by cbdMD

Reward your best friends with only the best in CBD Dog Treats: choose from delicious Peanut Butter, Baked Cheese, and Sweet Potato flavor. Our treats are made with no meat or unnecessary additives, combined with the powerful properties of CBD derived from U.S. hemp that has been grown with organic farming methods.  We only use choice, high-quality ingredients to ensure that your dog receives all the wholesome applications of naturally sourced CBD in a tasty treat you can feel good about giving. * U.S. premium cannabidiol (CBD) in every product batch * High-quality CBD manufacturing process for wholesome hemp properties * THC-free products sourced from hemp grown using organic farming methods * Third-party lab tested to ensure safety and effectiveness

Our primary goal has always been to consistently deliver the absolute highest quality CBD in the industry. When extracting CBD from hemp, there are many different extraction methods available. Having invested in the industry’s most sophisticated machinery and equipment, our pharmaceutical grade laboratory is able to produce the absolute purest CBD available. Using low temperature for safe and gentle extraction, we’re able to save the other cannabinoids, terpenoids, vitamins, and various other compounds that make our CBD oil so coveted. Our CBD undergoes rigorous testing throughout the entire extraction and purification process to ensure nothing but the highest quality CBD oil every batch. Our products further undergo additional and extensive, independent third-party lab testing so we can confidently guarantee our products are pure and safe. We pride ourselves on being fully transparent and welcome you to view the independent third-party testing results.