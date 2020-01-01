CBD Soft Dog Treats
by CBD American Shaman
40 pieces
$29.50
Pickup 76.7 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Reward your best friends with only the best in CBD Dog Treats: choose from delicious Peanut Butter, Baked Cheese, and Sweet Potato flavor. Our treats are made with no meat or unnecessary additives, combined with the powerful properties of CBD derived from U.S. hemp that has been grown with organic farming methods. We only use choice, high-quality ingredients to ensure that your dog receives all the wholesome applications of naturally sourced CBD in a tasty treat you can feel good about giving. * U.S. premium cannabidiol (CBD) in every product batch * High-quality CBD manufacturing process for wholesome hemp properties * THC-free products sourced from hemp grown using organic farming methods * Third-party lab tested to ensure safety and effectiveness
Be the first to review this product.