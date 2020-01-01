Canine 300 - CBD and Terpene Rich Hemp Oil Tincture - Beef & Cheese Flavor - 300mg (30ml)
by CBD American Shaman
Pickup 76.7 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Pickup 76.7 miles away
Pickup 76.7 miles away
Much like their human counterparts, CBD Oil Tinctures for Cats can result in many of the same powerful properties. Our naturally sourced CBD oil offers a wide range of applications when it comes to natural relief. And as we all know, a happy cat means a happy owner! • U.S. premium cannabidiol (CBD) in every product batch • High-quality CBD manufacturing process for wholesome hemp properties • THC-free products sourced from hemp grown using organic farming methods • Third-party lab tested to ensure safety and effectiveness
Be the first to review this product.