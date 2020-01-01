 Loading…

CBDPure: Cannabidiol 1000 mg

by CBDPure

About this product

CBDPure 1000 is our strongest and most concentrated oral oil available. Like our other oil options, it uses full-spectrum oil in a hemp carrier oil base, but at the highest concentration possible while still maintaining compliance with industrial hemp rules governing maximum cannabinoid content. CBDPure 1000 provides over 33 milligrams of daily cannabidiol to your body. CBDPure 1000 is our most potent CBD oil, formulated to serve the needs of customers who need the greatest concentration of CBD in each daily dose.

CBDPure is a cannabidiol ("CBD") oil derived from hemp grown using organic standards from the great state of Colorado, without the use of harmful pesticides and herbicides. The hemp we use has been chosen for its high CBD content and is grown with great care in order to produce a high quality product you can count on. CBDPure is 100% legal and safe to consume. It does not contain psychoactive properties commonly found in recreational hemp - meaning it does not provide a "high" or intoxicated feeling to users. Our CBD oil contains naturally occurring cannabidiol, terpenes and other cannabinoids to promote overall well-being. CBDPure follows strict manufacturing guidelines as well as stringent quality control protocols necessary to provide the highest quality CBD product available on the market. You deserve the best for your health and CBDPure ensures our product meets the purity standards and quality our customers demand.