CBDPure is a cannabidiol ("CBD") oil derived from hemp grown using organic standards from the great state of Colorado, without the use of harmful pesticides and herbicides. The hemp we use has been chosen for its high CBD content and is grown with great care in order to produce a high quality product you can count on. CBDPure is 100% legal and safe to consume. It does not contain psychoactive properties commonly found in recreational hemp - meaning it does not provide a "high" or intoxicated feeling to users. Our CBD oil contains naturally occurring cannabidiol, terpenes and other cannabinoids to promote overall well-being. CBDPure follows strict manufacturing guidelines as well as stringent quality control protocols necessary to provide the highest quality CBD product available on the market. You deserve the best for your health and CBDPure ensures our product meets the purity standards and quality our customers demand.