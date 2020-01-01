At The Preserve House you will find that all of our products are blended with only the finest full spectrum hemp extract rich in CBD. Our hemp is grown along the beautiful countryside of Southern Oregon. We believe this is the best ecosystem for cultivating hemp because of its wet climate and nutrient rich soil. Our honey is Raw, drawn straight from the hive then lightly filtered. The honey is not heated leaving behind all it’s valuable qualities. The location of the bees will continually be moved throughout the year depending on what season. The Sonoran desert is the most complex desert in North America providing great diversity in geological structures making this a great habitat for our bees. All materials are sourced ethically and sustainably. All products will then undergo multiple lab and quality assurance testing. Our promise to you is providing premium ethically sourced ingredients, free of pesticides, non-organic practices, heavy metals and any impurities. Our business practices are based off of transparency to gain your trust. Join us through hemp and bees so together we can help to build a healthy eco-friendly sustainable world for our children and future generations.