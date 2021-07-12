CBD Green Tea
A healthier alternative to your daily cup of coffee. Not only does this tea provide you with an extra boost of energy but it also acts as a natural fat burner to aid in living a healthy lifestyle. With the great benefits of our organically grown CBD alongside our green tea ; the two compliment each other extremely well. you will feel energized and a great sense of relief that is perfect for winding down and ending your day he way you ahould
CBlissCBD
Sour Diesel
- Caryophyllene
- Myrcene
- Limonene
Sour Diesel, also known as "Sour D" and "Sour Deez," is a popular sativa marijuana strain made by crossing Chemdawg and Super Skunk. Sour Diesel effects are dreamy, cerebral, fast-acting and energizing. This strain features a pungent flavor profile that smells like diesel. Medical marijuana patients choose Sour Diesel to help relieve symptoms associated with depression, pain, and stress. Growers say this strain grows best in a dry, outdoor climate and has a flowering time of 77 days. Fun fact: Sour Diesel first became popular in the early 1990s and has been legendary ever since.
