Sativa

CBD Green Tea

by CBlissCBD

About this product

A healthier alternative to your daily cup of coffee. Not only does this tea provide you with an extra boost of energy but it also acts as a natural fat burner to aid in living a healthy lifestyle. With the great benefits of our organically grown CBD alongside our green tea ; the two compliment each other extremely well. you will feel energized and a great sense of relief that is perfect for winding down and ending your day he way you ahould

About this brand

Enlightenment At It's Finest Where quality meets relaxation. The place you will want to be. No matter how big or small your needs may be, we guarantee to exceed.

About this strain

Sour Diesel

Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Limonene

Sour Diesel, also known as "Sour D" and "Sour Deez," is a popular sativa marijuana strain made by crossing Chemdawg and Super Skunk. Sour Diesel effects are dreamy, cerebral, fast-acting and energizing. This strain features a pungent flavor profile that smells like diesel. Medical marijuana patients choose Sour Diesel to help relieve symptoms associated with depression, pain, and stress. Growers say this strain grows best in a dry, outdoor climate and has a flowering time of 77 days. Fun fact: Sour Diesel first became popular in the early 1990s and has been legendary ever since.

