  5. Chem Dawg Pre-Roll
Hybrid

Chem Dawg Pre-Roll

by Cedar Creek Cannabis

Chem Dawg Pre-Roll

Cedar Creek Cannabis is a family operated full-service farm-to-product cannabis brand. We pride ourselves on being pioneers in cannabis, being one of the first cultivation license holders in the State of Washington in 2015. Since then, we’ve steadily grown our operation, offering everything from award-winning flower and pre- rolls to top shelf concentrates and edibles. Our team is passionate about creating products they not only love to consume themselves, but also products they’re proud to share with the world. At Cedar Creek Cannabis, we believe PASSION CULTIVATES EXCELLENCE! We’re passionate about producing the very best products on the market. We nurture our plants from seed to harvest, receiving Clark County’s Best Farm Award for five years consecutively. Our award-winning flower provides a high-quality foundation to produce consistently tasty, top-notch concentrates. We proudly offer renowned lineage strains that are always 100% pesticide-free.

Chemdawg

Chemdawg
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Myrcene

Chemdawg, sometimes called "Chemdog," is a hybrid marijuana strain that has developed quite the name for itself over the years. Between its mysterious origin, ambiguous genetics, and the plethora of successful crosses the strain has produced, Chemdog has practically secured itself a permanent place in the cannabis hall of fame. The original source of powerhouse strains like Sour Diesel and OG Kush, Chemdawg is known for its distinct, diesel-like aroma. Pungent and sharp, you’ll be able to smell this strain from a mile away. Cannabis newbies be warned: Chemdawg tends to be very potent. Consumers can expect to have a cerebral experience, coupled with a strong heavy-bodied feeling. 

