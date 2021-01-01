 Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Pre-rolls
  5. Jack Herer Pre-Roll
Sativa

Jack Herer Pre-Roll

by Cedar Creek Cannabis

Write a review
Cedar Creek Cannabis Cannabis Pre-rolls Jack Herer Pre-Roll

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

About this brand

Cedar Creek Cannabis Logo
Cedar Creek Cannabis is a family operated full-service farm-to-product cannabis brand. We pride ourselves on being pioneers in cannabis, being one of the first cultivation license holders in the State of Washington in 2015. Since then, we’ve steadily grown our operation, offering everything from award-winning flower and pre- rolls to top shelf concentrates and edibles. Our team is passionate about creating products they not only love to consume themselves, but also products they’re proud to share with the world. At Cedar Creek Cannabis, we believe PASSION CULTIVATES EXCELLENCE! We’re passionate about producing the very best products on the market. We nurture our plants from seed to harvest, receiving Clark County’s Best Farm Award for five years consecutively. Our award-winning flower provides a high-quality foundation to produce consistently tasty, top-notch concentrates. We proudly offer renowned lineage strains that are always 100% pesticide-free.

About this strain

Jack Herer

Jack Herer
Terpenes
  1. Terpinolene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Myrcene

Jack Herer, also known as "JH," "The Jack," "Premium Jack," and "Platinum Jack" is a sativa-dominant marijuana strain that has gained as much renown as its namesake, the marijuana activist and author of The Emperor Wears No Clothes. Combining a Haze hybrid with a Northern Lights #5 and Shiva Skunk cross, Sensi Seeds created Jack Herer hoping to capture both cerebral elevation and heavy resin production. Its rich genetic background gives rise to several different variations of Jack Herer, each phenotype bearing its own unique features and effects. However, consumers typically describe this 55% sativa hybrid as blissful, clear-headed, and creative.

Jack Herer was created in the Netherlands in the mid-1990s, where it was later distributed by Dutch pharmacies as a recognized medical-grade strain. Since then, this spicy, pine-scented strain has taken home numerous awards for its quality and potency. Many breeders have attempted to cultivate this staple strain themselves in sunny or Mediterranean climates, and indoor growers should wait 50 to 70 days for Jack Herer to flower.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review