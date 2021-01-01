 Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solvent
  5. OG Kush Diamonds 1g
Hybrid

OG Kush Diamonds 1g

by Cedar Creek Cannabis

Write a review
Cedar Creek Cannabis Concentrates Solvent OG Kush Diamonds 1g

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

OG Kush Diamonds 1g by Cedar Creek Cannabis

About this brand

Cedar Creek Cannabis Logo
Cedar Creek Cannabis is a family operated full-service farm-to-product cannabis brand. We pride ourselves on being pioneers in cannabis, being one of the first cultivation license holders in the State of Washington in 2015. Since then, we’ve steadily grown our operation, offering everything from award-winning flower and pre- rolls to top shelf concentrates and edibles. Our team is passionate about creating products they not only love to consume themselves, but also products they’re proud to share with the world. At Cedar Creek Cannabis, we believe PASSION CULTIVATES EXCELLENCE! We’re passionate about producing the very best products on the market. We nurture our plants from seed to harvest, receiving Clark County’s Best Farm Award for five years consecutively. Our award-winning flower provides a high-quality foundation to produce consistently tasty, top-notch concentrates. We proudly offer renowned lineage strains that are always 100% pesticide-free.

About this strain

OG Kush

OG Kush
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Limonene
  3. Caryophyllene

OG Kush, also known as "Premium OG Kush," was first cultivated in Florida in the early ‘90s when a strain from Northern California was supposedly crossed with Chemdawg, Lemon Thai and a Hindu Kush plant from Amsterdam. The result was a hybrid with a unique terpene profile that boasts a complex aroma with notes of fuel, skunk, and spice. OG Kush should smell like lemon-pine-fuel with a high-THC, mixed head and body effect. It's often enjoyed in the back half of the day to ease stress.

The genetic backbone of West Coast cannabis varieties, OG Kush arrived in Los Angeles in 1996 when Matt “Bubba” Berger brought it (along with “The Bubba,” which was later used to create the famed Bubba Kush) from Florida to legendary cultivator Josh D. Since then, OG Kush has become a worldwide staple used to create numerous famous strains like GSC and Headband. There are many different phenotypes of OG Kush, including Tahoe OG, SFV OG, and Ghost OG.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review