  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Pre-rolls
  5. CBD Pre-Roll - Aquawoman

CBD Pre-Roll - Aquawoman

by Hemp General Store

CBD Pre-Roll - Aquawoman

About this product

FLAVOR: You will be enveloped by a spicy sweetness as you exhale a puff of this pretty pre-roll. APPEARANCE: This lady comes all dressed up in green buds sprinkled with amber trichomes. AROMA: Waltz through the fields of freshly harvested peaches as a light shower of black pepper spices filters through your nose.

About this brand

Cedar Valley Growers offers a variety of premium, home-grown hemp products that are created with ingenuity and passion to help leave the world in a better place. Our products are designed to provide a positive well-being that can be enjoyed with a peace of mind due to our transparency and quality seen from seed to sale. Find us at our storefront at hempgeneral.store

