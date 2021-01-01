CBD Pre-Roll - GNO
FLAVOR: Grab your market bag as you indulge in homegrown produce with an earthy array of freshly harvested fruits and vegetables. APPEARANCE: Take an adventure to the wild side and roam through the jungle as you gaze through dark green buds and discover the sighting of an extraordinary coral reef blazing with the beauty of orange hues. AROMA: After your trip through the jungle, sink down into your velvety, soft recliner and make yourself a steamy cup of fruit tea paired with a warm gingerbread cookie dusted with sugar.
Hemp General Store
GNO
Terpenes
- Limonene
- Caryophyllene
- Myrcene
GNO is a hybrid marijuana strain. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of GNO - if you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.
