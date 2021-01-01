 Loading…

Hybrid

CBD Pre-Roll - GNO

by Hemp General Store

Hemp General Store Cannabis Pre-rolls CBD Pre-Roll - GNO

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

FLAVOR: Grab your market bag as you indulge in homegrown produce with an earthy array of freshly harvested fruits and vegetables. APPEARANCE: Take an adventure to the wild side and roam through the jungle as you gaze through dark green buds and discover the sighting of an extraordinary coral reef blazing with the beauty of orange hues. AROMA: After your trip through the jungle, sink down into your velvety, soft recliner and make yourself a steamy cup of fruit tea paired with a warm gingerbread cookie dusted with sugar.

About this brand

Cedar Valley Growers offers a variety of premium, home-grown hemp products that are created with ingenuity and passion to help leave the world in a better place. Our products are designed to provide a positive well-being that can be enjoyed with a peace of mind due to our transparency and quality seen from seed to sale. Find us at our storefront at hempgeneral.store

About this strain

GNO

GNO
Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Myrcene

GNO is a hybrid marijuana strain. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of GNO - if you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.

