Hybrid

CBG Pre-Roll - White

by Hemp General Store

CBG Pre-Roll - White

Cedar Valley Growers offers a variety of premium, home-grown hemp products that are created with ingenuity and passion to help leave the world in a better place. Our products are designed to provide a positive well-being that can be enjoyed with a peace of mind due to our transparency and quality seen from seed to sale. Find us at our storefront at hempgeneral.store

About this strain

White CBG

White CBG
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Humulene

White CBG is a mostly CBG (cannabigerol) marijuana strain bred by Oregon CBD. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of White CBG -  If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about your experience by leaving a review.

