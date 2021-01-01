 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Delta-8 THC
  4. Other products containing delta-8 THC
  5. Delta-8 1.5g Hawaiian Haze Pre-Roll
Sativa

Delta-8 1.5g Hawaiian Haze Pre-Roll

by Hemp General Store

Write a review
Hemp General Store Delta-8 THC Other Products Containing Delta-8 THC Delta-8 1.5g Hawaiian Haze Pre-Roll

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Buy Here

About this product

Grab your grass skirt and latch on to this lovely to take to your next luau. This tropical treasure is sure to treat you right and is another version of Delta-8 THC infused premium hemp flower, all wrapped up in a pre-roll just for you! Each cone is 1.5 g.

About this brand

Hemp General Store Logo
Cedar Valley Growers offers a variety of premium, home-grown hemp products that are created with ingenuity and passion to help leave the world in a better place. Our products are designed to provide a positive well-being that can be enjoyed with a peace of mind due to our transparency and quality seen from seed to sale. Find us at our storefront at hempgeneral.store

About this strain

Hawaiian Haze

Hawaiian Haze
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Pinene

Hawaiian Haze is a sativa marijuana strain that produces some high-quality sativa effects. A mix of Hawaiian and Haze genetics, these light, airy buds will have your head in the clouds. Many users also report that it makes them sociable and talkative. Hawaiian Haze’s floral smell and taste of tropical fruit might just have you daydreaming about an island vacation. These plants grow tall and flower slowly, taking between 12 and 14 weeks, so they are probably better suited for a grower with some experience and patience. Hawaiian Haze is available in a non-intoxicating CBD variety bred by Oregon CBD.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review