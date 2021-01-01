Delta-8 3.5G Smokable Hemp Flower - Bubblegum
About this product
Popping right into your next smoke session is this perfect package of premium hemp flower. This 3.5 gram pouch of Delta-8 will ensure an evening infused with pleasure, right to the last pop. *Flower does not come pre-rolled.*
About this brand
Hemp General Store
Cedar Valley Growers offers a variety of premium, home-grown hemp products that are created with ingenuity and passion to help leave the world in a better place. Our products are designed to provide a positive well-being that can be enjoyed with a peace of mind due to our transparency and quality seen from seed to sale. Find us at our storefront at hempgeneral.store
