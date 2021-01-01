Delta 8 Strawberry 1250MG Tincture
About this product
Try a taste of this tincture with a splendid splash of summer strawberry! Satisfaction in just a drop! Strawberry flavored 1250MG Hemp Derived Delta-8 tincture with a combination of 100% pure distillate, MCT (coconut oil), and natural flavoring.
About this brand
Hemp General Store
Cedar Valley Growers offers a variety of premium, home-grown hemp products that are created with ingenuity and passion to help leave the world in a better place. Our products are designed to provide a positive well-being that can be enjoyed with a peace of mind due to our transparency and quality seen from seed to sale. Find us at our storefront at hempgeneral.store
