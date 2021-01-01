Delta 8 Tahoe OG Cartridge
About this product
Kick back in your adirondack as you gaze into the waters of Lake Tahoe and take in the fresh outdoor aroma of earthy pine with a spritz of lemon! The perfect outdoor experience to release and refresh! 1 gram Delta-8 Tahoe OG Cartridge with natural terpenes for a delicious taste! All products are derived from organically grown hemp and are free from any pesticides, heavy metals, residual solvents, and mycotoxins. *Battery pen not included This product contains less than 0.3% delta-9 tetrahydrocannabinol on a dry weight basis.
About this brand
Hemp General Store
About this strain
Tahoe OG
Terpenes
- Limonene
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
Tahoe OG, also known as "Tahoe OG Kush," is the perfect rainy day marijuana strain. Strong and fast-acting, you may not want to use this strain when you’re planning to leave the house. Great for those suffering from insomnia, pain, or lack of appetite, Tahoe OG has made a name for itself among other indicas. A top nighttime strain, it provides an extremely lazy, heavy body sensation. Due to superb breeding, Tahoe OG embodies all of the typical indica effects with an added euphoric, sativa-like kick. This strain features an earthy, lemon taste, and is a phenotype of OG Kush. Maturing at around 10 weeks, Tahoe OG is a must-try for those looking for a great night’s sleep.
