99+% pure industrial food grade CBD isolate, extracted from the male hemp plant. Cannabidiol, or CBD, is the non-psychoactive component of cannabis. CBD has all sorts of benefits for humans as well as other animals! Even sea sponges can benefit from it. From relaxation to pain remedy to curing cancer and ceasing seizures, this hefty component can do a lot. + NON-GMO + PESTICIDE FREE + ALL NATURAL + CO2 extracted isolate + This CBD extract is food grade safe and comes in the form of crystalline powder making it crazy easy to work with as an ingredient in lotions, food, water, vape pens, the options are endless. *product is sol Product Name: Cannabidiol Isolate Form: Crystal Extraction type: CO2 extraction Grade: Food THC content: <0.02% Chemical Name: 2-[1R-3-methyl-6R-(1-methylethenyl)-2-cyclohexen-1-yl]-5-pentyl-1 CAS Number: 13956-29-1 Molecular Formula: C21H31O2 Molecular Weight: 314.45 Melting point: 150.8-152.6°F / 66-67℃ We offer bulk!