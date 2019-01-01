 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Clones
  5. Complete Guerrilla Grow Tent

Complete Guerrilla Grow Tent

by Celestial Connect

Write a review
Celestial Connect Cannabis Clones Complete Guerrilla Grow Tent

$625.00MSRP

About this product

All in one grow tent. Don't worry about the hassle or finagling of trying to piece together a grow system from different sources. We have done the hard part for you in this all inclusive grow tent set up! Includes: - 2.5ft x 2.5ft x 5ft (31x31x62 inch) Grow Tent - Remote Controled Dimming LED Light - Timer - Anti U.V. Glasses - Drying Net - Pruning Shears - Carbon Air Filter - Ventilation Fan - Air Duct Piping

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Celestial Connect Logo
Creating an astronomical nexus for every cannabis need