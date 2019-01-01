 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
by Celestial Connect

Dry Herb Volcano Vaporizer

$275.00MSRP

About this product

Nostalgia at its finest. The volcano vaporizer made from 304 stainless steel, temperature control accuracy 2.7F (1,5C), and 11"x11"x9.8 " dimension. This set includes 1 pc. Hot Air Generator 4 pcs. EASY Balloon with Mouthpiece 1 pc. EASY Balloon with Adapter 1 pc. Filling Chamber for Herbs 3 pcs. Filling Chamber Clip 1 pc. Filling Chamber Ring 1 pc. Normal Screen Set 1 pc. Liquid Pad 1 pc. Air Filter Set 1 pc. Herb Grinder 1 pc. Cleaning Brush 1 pc. Instructions for Use 1yr Warranty

About this brand

Creating an astronomical nexus for every cannabis need