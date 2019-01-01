About this product

Cellmax Universal soil mix, professional substrate for Potplants and horticulture Easy cultivation with the well know Cellmax universal soil mix. This potting soil is composed of the best types of peat, perlite and fertilizers. The fertilizers in this soil are strong enough for the first 5 weeks of growth and they ensure you a rapid grow and a strong plant. The only thing you need to do is add water to the soil to release the fertilizers in the soil! When the leaves of your plant get a lighter green colour, it means that the fertilizers in the soil are running out. You can now feed extra Cellmax bloom fertilizers like Earthbloom mix or Organicbloom to achieve a high yield end result. This soil is pH stable during the whole cycle. The result: easy to use, instant results. NPK 14-16-18 Cellmax Universal soil contains: Garden Peat Brownpeat sphagnum peat milled peat coarse perlite pH (H2O) 5,0-6,5 EC 1.19 mS/cm Organic/mineral fertilizers NPK 14-16-18. Contains micro nutrients. Water retention capacity: 600 ml/L Volume: 50L EN12580