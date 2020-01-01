 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Silver Haze

by Central Maine Flower

About this strain

Silver Haze

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Limonene

Silver Haze delivers the full-strength Haze experience in a fatter, faster, more compact form. Crossing Haze with Northern Lights, Silver Haze maintains strong but clear-headed effects. Introduced by Sensi Seeds, Silver Haze gets its name from the massive amount of shiny THC glands covering the buds. 

 

About this brand

Central Maine Flower is a medical marijuana boutique that strives to provide exceptional customer service, products and experience to our customers.