 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Cannalope Haze

Cannalope Haze

by Central Ave

Write a review
Central Ave Cannabis Flower Cannalope Haze

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Cannalope Haze by Central Ave

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Cannalope Haze

Cannalope Haze

Like the name suggests, Cannalope Haze is a sweet mix of tropical, melon, and floral flavors. Almost a pure sativa that crosses Haze Brothers Original Haze and a Mexican landrace, this strain is a great solution for fatigue and when struggling with appetite loss. The smooth taste and hefty resin production make it great for producing concentrates.

About this brand

Central Ave Logo
Central Ave Compassionate Care is a non-profit Massachusetts Registered Marijuana Dispensary committed to providing the best quality cannabis and cannabis infused products to registered patients. We are located at 31 Central Ave in Ayer, MA. Visit our website at www.centralavecare.org