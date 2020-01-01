Citradelic Cookies
About this strain
Ethos Genetics created Citradelic Cookies by crossing Ethos Cookies and Citradelic Sunset, an unusually uplifting fruity strain with citrus, berry, spice, and gassy terpenes. Some phenos have lime and candy terps with more uplifting effects, while berry and gas phenos offer heavier effects. Give Citradelic Cookies a shot and see what phenos your favorite growers decided to run.