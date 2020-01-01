 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Citradelic Cookies

by Central Ave

Central Ave Cannabis Flower Citradelic Cookies

About this product

About this strain

Citradelic Cookies

Citradelic Cookies

Ethos Genetics created Citradelic Cookies by crossing Ethos Cookies and Citradelic Sunset, an unusually uplifting fruity strain with citrus, berry, spice, and gassy terpenes. Some phenos have lime and candy terps with more uplifting effects, while berry and gas phenos offer heavier effects. Give Citradelic Cookies a shot and see what phenos your favorite growers decided to run.

 

About this brand

Central Ave Compassionate Care is a non-profit Massachusetts Registered Marijuana Dispensary committed to providing the best quality cannabis and cannabis infused products to registered patients. We are located at 31 Central Ave in Ayer, MA. Visit our website at www.centralavecare.org