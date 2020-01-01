Lambs Dew Pre-Roll
by Central AveWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Lambs Dew Pre-Roll by Central Ave
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this brand
Central Ave
Central Ave Compassionate Care is a non-profit Massachusetts Registered Marijuana Dispensary committed to providing the best quality cannabis and cannabis infused products to registered patients. We are located at 31 Central Ave in Ayer, MA. Visit our website at www.centralavecare.org