  5. Lemon Kush Headband Pre-Roll 1g

Lemon Kush Headband Pre-Roll 1g

by Central Ave

Central Ave Cannabis Pre-rolls Lemon Kush Headband Pre-Roll 1g

About this product

About this strain

Lemon Kush Headband

Lemon Kush Headband
Terpenes
  Limonene
  Caryophyllene
  Pinene

Crossing Super Bud, Headband, and OG Original, Lemon Kush Headband from Humboldt Seed Organization produces dense light green buds that are surrounded in reddish purple leaves. Its zesty aroma has notes of citrus and the flavor is a bit sour with hints of ripe fruit. The high will have you feeling great throughout the day, making Lemon Kush Headband a great option for experienced consumers. 

About this brand

Central Ave Compassionate Care is a non-profit Massachusetts Registered Marijuana Dispensary committed to providing the best quality cannabis and cannabis infused products to registered patients. We are located at 31 Central Ave in Ayer, MA. Visit our website at www.centralavecare.org