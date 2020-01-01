Lemon Kush Headband Pre-Roll 1g
by Central AveWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this strain
Lemon Kush Headband
Terpenes
- Limonene
- Caryophyllene
- Pinene
Crossing Super Bud, Headband, and OG Original, Lemon Kush Headband from Humboldt Seed Organization produces dense light green buds that are surrounded in reddish purple leaves. Its zesty aroma has notes of citrus and the flavor is a bit sour with hints of ripe fruit. The high will have you feeling great throughout the day, making Lemon Kush Headband a great option for experienced consumers.