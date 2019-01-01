About this product
Our signature Green Crack strain is our heaviest sativa that will be sure to uplift your day while leaving a refreshingly brisk taste after every inhale. Full strain effects: 100% Energy 75% Focus 20% Clam 0% Sleep Our oil is a clear distillate infused with the perfect cannabis terpene blend, ensuring the cleanest high with an even higher potency
About this strain
Green Crack
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
Don’t let the name fool you: this is pure cannabis. Few strains compare to Green Crack’s sharp energy and focus as it induces an invigorating mental buzz that keeps you going throughout the day. With a tangy, fruity flavor redolent of mango, Green Crack is a great daytime strain that may help consumers fight fatigue, stress, and depression. Because its name perpetuates a negative image of cannabis, some people have taken to calling this strain Cush (with a ‘C’) or Green Cush instead.