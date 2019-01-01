 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…

Aurora Disposable 1/2 GM

by CENTURION EXTRACTS

About this product

Our signature Green Crack strain is our heaviest sativa that will be sure to uplift your day while leaving a refreshingly brisk taste after every inhale. Full strain effects: 100% Energy 75% Focus 20% Clam 0% Sleep Our oil is a clear distillate infused with the perfect cannabis terpene blend, ensuring the cleanest high with an even higher potency

About this strain

Green Crack

  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Limonene

Don’t let the name fool you: this is pure cannabis. Few strains compare to Green Crack’s sharp energy and focus as it induces an invigorating mental buzz that keeps you going throughout the day. With a tangy, fruity flavor redolent of mango, Green Crack is a great daytime strain that may help consumers fight fatigue, stress, and depression. Because its name perpetuates a negative image of cannabis, some people have taken to calling this strain Cush (with a ‘C’) or Green Cush instead.

About this brand

From carefully selected California grown plants, we extract and refine our oil to the highest level, providing you with a sleek, discrete and user-friendly product you can carry and use anywhere, anytime. OUR MISSION: “To provide clean, consistent, quality, affordable cannabis products that enhance cerebral and cognitive thinking abilities by stimulating ones mood, creativity, inspiration, and vision”