Flora Cartridge 1GM

by CENTURION EXTRACTS

$45.00MSRP

About this product

Our signature Original Glue strain is a potent hybrid that delivers heavy-handed euphoria and relaxation, leaving you feeling “glued” to the couch. Full strain effects: 75% Energy 42% Focus 39% Clam 25% Sleep Our oil is a clear distillate infused with the perfect cannabis terpene blend, ensuring the cleanest high with an even higher potency

About this strain

Original Glue

Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Myrcene

Original Glue (GG4), developed by GG Strains, is a potent hybrid strain that delivers heavy-handed euphoria and relaxation, leaving you feeling “glued” to the couch. Its chunky, resin-covered buds fill the room with pungent earthy and sour aromas inherited from its parent strains, Chem’s Sister, Sour Dubb, and Chocolate Diesel. Taking first place in both the Michigan and Los Angeles 2014 Cannabis Cups as well as the High Times Jamaican World Cup, this multiple award-winning hybrid's supremacy is no longer a secret, and consumers will search far and wide to get their hands sticky with Original Glue (GG4).

About this brand

From carefully selected California grown plants, we extract and refine our oil to the highest level, providing you with a sleek, discrete and user-friendly product you can carry and use anywhere, anytime. OUR MISSION: “To provide clean, consistent, quality, affordable cannabis products that enhance cerebral and cognitive thinking abilities by stimulating ones mood, creativity, inspiration, and vision”