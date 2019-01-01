About this product
Our signature Strawberry Kush strain is a 50/50 blended sweet and strong hybrid with calming body sensations ending with a light strawberry dessert flavor. Full strain effects: 55% Energy 35% Focus 30% Clam 50% Sleep Our oil is a clear distillate infused with the perfect cannabis terpene blend, ensuring the cleanest high with an even higher potency
About this strain
Strawberry Cough
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Pinene
- Caryophyllene
Known for its sweet smell of fresh strawberries and an expanding sensation that can make even the most seasoned consumer cough, Strawberry Cough is a potent strain with mysterious genetic origins. The skunky, berry flavors will capture your senses while the cerebral, uplifting effects provide an aura of euphoria that is sure to leave a smile on your face. Strawberry Cough is a great solution in times of elevated stress.