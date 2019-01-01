About this product
Our signature Trainwreck strain is a full sativa that comes on quick and strong while keeping your mind focused and railed. Full strain effects: 80% Energy 65% Focus 15% Clam 5% Sleep Our oil is a clear distillate infused with the perfect cannabis terpene blend, ensuring the cleanest high with an even higher potency
About this brand
CENTURION EXTRACTS
From carefully selected California grown plants, we extract and refine our oil to the highest level, providing you with a sleek, discrete and user-friendly product you can carry and use anywhere, anytime. OUR MISSION: “To provide clean, consistent, quality, affordable cannabis products that enhance cerebral and cognitive thinking abilities by stimulating ones mood, creativity, inspiration, and vision”