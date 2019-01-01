About this product
Our signature Tahoe OG strain is a strong, fast acting Indica with heavy, lazy body sensations and an earthy, citrus kick in the taste buds. Full strain effects: 0% Energy 20% Focus 85% Clam 100% Sleep Our oil is a clear distillate infused with the perfect cannabis terpene blend, ensuring the cleanest high with an even higher potency
About this strain
Tahoe OG Kush
Terpenes
- Limonene
- Caryophyllene
- Myrcene
Tahoe OG is the perfect rainy day strain. Strong and fast-acting, you may not want to use this strain when you’re planning to leave the house. Great for those suffering from insomnia, pain, or lack of appetite, Tahoe OG has made a name for itself among other indicas. A top nighttime strain, it provides an extremely lazy, heavy body sensation. Due to superb breeding, Tahoe OG embodies all of the typical indica effects with an added euphoric, sativa-like kick. This strain features an earthy, lemon taste, and is a phenotype of OG Kush. Maturing at around 10 weeks, Tahoe OG is a must-try for those looking for a great night’s sleep.