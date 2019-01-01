About this product
Our signature Pineapple strain will transport you to your happy place, leaving you uplifted and relaxed with tropical flavors and feels. Full strain effects: 35% Energy 60% Focus 80% Clam 45% Sleep Our oil is a clear distillate infused with the perfect cannabis terpene blend, ensuring the cleanest high with an even higher potency
About this strain
Pineapple Express
Terpenes
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
- Myrcene
Pineapple Express combines the potent and flavorful forces of parent strains Trainwreck and Hawaiian. The smell is likened to fresh apple and mango, with a taste of pineapple, pine, and cedar. This hard-hitting hybrid provides a long-lasting energetic buzz perfect for productive afternoons and creative escapes.