Venus Disposable 1/2 GM

by CENTURION EXTRACTS

Our signature Pineapple strain will transport you to your happy place, leaving you uplifted and relaxed with tropical flavors and feels. Full strain effects: 35% Energy 60% Focus 80% Clam 45% Sleep Our oil is a clear distillate infused with the perfect cannabis terpene blend, ensuring the cleanest high with an even higher potency

From carefully selected California grown plants, we extract and refine our oil to the highest level, providing you with a sleek, discrete and user-friendly product you can carry and use anywhere, anytime. OUR MISSION: “To provide clean, consistent, quality, affordable cannabis products that enhance cerebral and cognitive thinking abilities by stimulating ones mood, creativity, inspiration, and vision”