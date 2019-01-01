About this product
Monthly cramps and discomfort, no more. Each strain in this formula has demonstrated efficacy in easing monthly menstrual pain. Formulated with Black Cohosh, White Willow Bark and Primrose, this harmonious blend of herbs helps to support the female body experiencing the symptoms of the monthly moon cycle such as cramping, headaches, muscle tension and mood instability.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this brand
Ceres Garden
Ceres branded products are grown and developed using the safest practices in the industry. Our gardens utilize cutting edge deep water culture technology that ensures the plants have a consistent source of organic nutrients in a medium free of pests, molds or bacteria. Ceres utilizes state of the art CO2 extraction equipment to produce the cleanest, safest and most desirable derivative products in the industry.