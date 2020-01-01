1:1 Cucumber Mint Tincture 300mg
by Curaleaf
1 piece
$50.00
Pickup 14.5 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Made from strains chosen for their unique ability to block pain, Ceres Relief blend is formulated with Horse Chestnut, willow bark, and turmeric. Relief contains a powerful combination of pain relieving ingredients that supports the body’s ability to heal inflammation, sore muscles, aches and pains.
Be the first to review this product.