  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Edibles
  4. Tinctures & sublingual
  5. Zen Tincture 250mg 15ml

Zen Tincture 250mg 15ml

by Ceres Garden

About this product

Formulated with Siberian Ginseng, St John’s Wort and Spirulina, this health-enhancing formula supports the body to better handle stress and fatigue on a daily basis.

About this strain

With a balanced ratio of THC and CBD, Zen is the great hybrid healer of stomach and digestive upsets. Zen’s breeders at CBD Seeds first crossed a Mexican Sativa with Afghani, and then added a calming Lavender hybrid to the mix. With an aromatic blend of sour berry and earthy notes, Zen delivers swift relief to appetite loss, nausea, anorexia, Crohn’s disease, and anxiety. Growers recommend cultivating Zen in a soil medium with a 10 week flowering time indoors.

About this brand

Ceres branded products are grown and developed using the safest practices in the industry. Our gardens utilize cutting edge deep water culture technology that ensures the plants have a consistent source of organic nutrients in a medium free of pests, molds or bacteria. Ceres utilizes state of the art CO2 extraction equipment to produce the cleanest, safest and most desirable derivative products in the industry.