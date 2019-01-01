About this product
The Daily is a 9X6 compliant bag that is better quality and is the lowest price in the country.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this brand
Certfied Bags LLC
Certified Bags is your bag supplier. Our studio team will create custom branded apparel, rugs, exit bags, and web development for you at the most competitive price in the industry. Located in the heart of Portland Oregon we are well versed in uniqueness so we can make your business stand out from your competitor. Check out our website or visitor us on social media to see what else we can do for you!