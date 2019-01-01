 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Services
  4. Label & packaging
  5. Custom Exit Bags

Custom Exit Bags

by Certfied Bags LLC

Write a review
Certfied Bags LLC Services Label & Packaging Custom Exit Bags
Certfied Bags LLC Services Label & Packaging Custom Exit Bags
Certfied Bags LLC Services Label & Packaging Custom Exit Bags
Certfied Bags LLC Services Label & Packaging Custom Exit Bags
Certfied Bags LLC Services Label & Packaging Custom Exit Bags

About this product

The Daily is a 9X6 compliant bag that is better quality and is the lowest price in the country.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Certfied Bags LLC Logo
Certified Bags is your bag supplier. Our studio team will create custom branded apparel, rugs, exit bags, and web development for you at the most competitive price in the industry. Located in the heart of Portland Oregon we are well versed in uniqueness so we can make your business stand out from your competitor. Check out our website or visitor us on social media to see what else we can do for you!