  5. GG4 (f.k.a. Gorilla Glue #4) (bred by GG Strains, cut from Archive Portland)

GG4 (f.k.a. Gorilla Glue #4) (bred by GG Strains, cut from Archive Portland)

by Certified Portland

About this product

About this strain

Original Glue

Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Myrcene

Original Glue (GG4), developed by GG Strains, is a potent hybrid strain that delivers heavy-handed euphoria and relaxation, leaving you feeling “glued” to the couch. Its chunky, resin-covered buds fill the room with pungent earthy and sour aromas inherited from its parent strains, Chem’s Sister, Sour Dubb, and Chocolate Diesel. Taking first place in both the Michigan and Los Angeles 2014 Cannabis Cups as well as the High Times Jamaican World Cup, this multiple award-winning hybrid's supremacy is no longer a secret, and consumers will search far and wide to get their hands sticky with Original Glue (GG4).

About this brand

At Certified Portland, we are committed to cultivating much more than high quality genetics from master breeders. We are also committed to nurturing higher standards of quality control & methodology in order to effectively deliver carefully crafted cannabis products to an ever-thriving industry, one in which quantity is infinitely unmatched by quality. We believe that the strain is only as good as the breeder. Paying homage to those who craft the fine genetics found in many farms & nurseries around the globe is something that is not done enough, and something that we are passionate about. We strive to grow these incredible genetics as they were meant to be grown, with time and care.